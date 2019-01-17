Expats Can Hold Senior Positions for 3 Years Only

In order to support the process of Omanisation in private institutions, the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) has said that top positions can be held by expats only for three years, with one extension, if necessary.

The posts of chairman, dean and their deputies, and assistants can be held by a person for three years only, according to Ministerial Decision No 48/2018, and their terms can be extended only once.

Keeping in mind the cultural diversity of academicians, the ministry stipulates that the percentage of candidates in top positions in each educational institution should not exceed 25 per cent from one particular nationality.

However, Omanis are exempted from this stipulation.

Speaking on the Ministerial Decision No 48/2018 issued on December 11, 2018, Laila bint Khamis al Shaqsiyah, Director of Educational Services Department at the Directorate General of Private Universities and Colleges, MoHE, said that the decision is part of measures to regulate recruitment procedures in private higher education institutions. “This is in accordance with the ministry’s vision for this sector and the aspirations of higher institutions to attract highly skilled academic and administrative expertise.”

According to the new regulation, honorary titles will not be recognised for the purpose of promotion and official use.

MoHE stated that it is keen to ensure that the recruitment process in private institutions is a controlled one and that approval is granted only to the candidates who meet the conditions of appointment contained in the provisions of Ministerial Decision No 48/2018.