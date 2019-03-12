Expats' Remittances in UAE Exceeded $10 Billion in Q4 2018
A total of Dh9.5 billion of the remittances were transferred through banks and Dh30.4 billion through money exchange companies. (Shutterstock)
Follow >
Click here to add Central Bank of the UAE as an alert
Disable alert for Central Bank of the UAE
Expats remittances from the UAE amounted to Dh39.9 billion ($10.8 billion) during Q4 2018, 7.7 per cent down against the same period in 2017, according to figures released by the Central Bank of the UAE, a media report said.
A total of Dh9.5 billion of the remittances were transferred through banks and Dh30.4 billion through money exchange companies, reported state news agency Wam.
Read More
At Least 42,000 Expats to Enter Kuwait Due to VAT
Average Expatriate Workforce in the Gulf Countries Is Declining
India took home the crown as the top-receiving country for earnings made by migrants, comprising 34.2 per cent of total remittances during Q4.
They are followed by Pakistani beneficiaries, comprising 9.4 per cent, then Filipinos, 7.2 per cent in the third place, with US nationals making up 5.9 per cent and Egyptians 5.5 per cent.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's