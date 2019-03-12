Expats' Remittances in UAE Exceeded $10 Billion in Q4 2018

A total of Dh9.5 billion of the remittances were transferred through banks and Dh30.4 billion through money exchange companies. (Shutterstock)

Expats remittances from the UAE amounted to Dh39.9 billion ($10.8 billion) during Q4 2018, 7.7 per cent down against the same period in 2017, according to figures released by the Central Bank of the UAE, a media report said.



A total of Dh9.5 billion of the remittances were transferred through banks and Dh30.4 billion through money exchange companies, reported state news agency Wam.

India took home the crown as the top-receiving country for earnings made by migrants, comprising 34.2 per cent of total remittances during Q4.



They are followed by Pakistani beneficiaries, comprising 9.4 per cent, then Filipinos, 7.2 per cent in the third place, with US nationals making up 5.9 per cent and Egyptians 5.5 per cent.