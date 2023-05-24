Exploring Schengen countries with highest visa rejection rates in 2022

ALBAWABA - The Schengen Area, comprising 26 European countries, allows for passport-free travel among its member states. However, obtaining a Schengen visa is not always guaranteed. In 2022, certain countries within the Schengen Area had higher rejection rates compared to others. This article delves into the data, shedding light on the top countries with the highest Schengen visa rejection rates and the reasons behind these rejections.

Malta: Leading the Table with a Rejection Rate of 36.4%

Malta stands out as the country with the highest share of rejected visa applications within the Schengen Area. Out of 22,275 applications received, 36.4% were rejected, although the actual number of negative decisions is relatively low due to fewer applications filed by Maltese authorities abroad.

Sweden: Second Highest Rejection Rate at 29%

Sweden follows closely as the second country with a high Schengen visa rejection rate. Approximately 29% of the visa applications (38,652 out of 135,946) submitted to the Swedish authorities were rejected. While Sweden has a substantial rejection rate, it falls behind Malta in terms of the total number of rejected applications.

Belgium: Third Highest Rejection Rate at 28.4%

Belgium holds the third position with a rejection rate of 28.4%. Out of 171,966 applications, 28.4% were rejected by Belgian authorities. Belgium's rejection rate is relatively high, with a significant number of rejections highlighting a strict evaluation process.

France: Highest Number of Negative Decisions in 2022

Despite a rejection rate of 22.2%, France had the highest number of negative decisions on Schengen visa applications in 2022. The French authorities turned down a staggering 408,876 applications. This high number is due to France receiving the largest number of applications among Schengen countries.

Overall Rejection Rate and Countries with the Most Rejections:

The overall rejection rate for the Schengen Area in 2022 was 17.9%. However, when considering the number of rejected applications, disregarding the rejection rate, the countries with the highest number of rejections were France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Reasons for Schengen Visa Rejections:

Common reasons for Schengen visa rejections include insufficient proof of financial means, lack of appropriate travel insurance, invalid passport presentation, and past criminal records.

Third Countries with High Visa Rejection Rates:

It is important to note the rejection rates for Schengen visas from third countries. The top five countries with the highest number of visa rejections from Schengen countries in 2022 were Algeria, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Ghana, and Haiti.

Conclusion:

Countries such as Malta, Sweden, Belgium, and France experienced higher Schengen visa rejection rates in 2022. Factors like insufficient financial proof, lack of appropriate insurance, invalid passports, and criminal records significantly contribute to the rejection of visa applications. Understanding these trends and reasons can help applicants better prepare their visa applications and increase their chances of success.