Expo 2020 Boost UAE-US Economic Relations

The UAE-US relations have received a strong boost as the US Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai is moving with strong progress and is on track. The mammoth project, to be built at a cost of $60 million, will see the US bringing in latest solutions and services to the nation, with top corporates like Pepsico joining as top sponsor and Virgin Hyperloop One to premier during the event on October 20, 2020.





"The UAE is fortunate to have a steady economic growth plan, which can sustain regional and global challenges that arise in the short-term. As the nation gears up for Expo 2020 Dubai, it is a great opportunity for the UAE to successfully showcase its various vision plans, its world-class infrastructure, its tourism attractions, and dedication to quality of life for its citizens," said Jay Huston, Chairman, AmCham Abu Dhabi and General Manager, Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems Defence Systems Group. Huston also serves as Chair on the Defence, Aerospace and Security Committee.

The UAE and the US enjoy a robust trade relationship, across many business sectors. The healthcare sector remains strong, as does education, tech, banking/finance, and of course, energy and defence. The most exciting sector is aerospace, as it impacts a variety of common benefits for both countries. Technology, education, space exploration and more are critical not only to both countries' success but to benefit the world overall. AmCham Abu Dhabi works closely with fellow US business councils in supporting the event through the dissemination of press releases, video clips, and awareness campaigns. As the event draws nearer, we will continue to promote the activities and opportunities that the event will offer.

The US business community looks forward to welcoming the world to explore the remarkable hospitality of the UAE and its people. As was clearly demonstrated during the Special Olympics World Games and the visit of the Pope, the UAE shines on the global stage. Expo 2020 is a unique opportunity to bring all the world together in harmony, peace, and discovery while celebrating the best of humanity, culture, and ambition.

While the official opening of the US pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on October 20, 2020 feels far away, Pavilion USA 2020, the partnership responsible for the United States' National Pavilion, has been making important headway in the design and planning of the landmark building destined to represent more than 325 million Americans.

Pavilion USA 2020 has announced its official partnership with California-based Virgin Hyperloop One, which will premiere its Hyperloop ride experience at the US pavilion. This first experience reveal marks the beginning of a multi-year global engagement campaign that will spotlight the innovations showcased at the US pavilion in preparation for its opening in October 2020.

Pavilion USA 2020 is a consortium of leading US architecture, experiential, communications, public diplomacy, academic, financial management, and fundraising firms who have come together to fund, design, build and operate the US pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. It was selected by the US Department of State to implement the US pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai following a competitive nation-wide request for proposal process. This multi-year public-private partnership will bring the US pavilion to life, a huge undertaking that will require the collaboration of its creative, commercial, and cultural partners from across all the United States and its territories.

Frederick M. Bush, Chairman and Gregory D. Houston, CEO of Pavilion USA 2020, the leadership said, "This pavilion provides a unique platform for our nation to come together to showcase the very best of our cultural and commercial achievements. We are committed to the prudent and responsible management of a pavilion that engages the world with the incredible diversity and innovations that define the United States of America."

Najeeb Mohammed Al Ali, executive director, Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, said: "The US pavilion promises to be one of the most visited and interesting of Expo 2020 Dubai. And events like these unveiling, along with other participating countries revealing their pavilion designs and themes, serve to add to the excitement and intrigue of what visitors can expect to see and enjoy at the Expo. These pavilions, in combination with the many visitor experiences, will help attract the 25 million visits to Expo 2020 and leave a lasting legacy and impact on all our visitors. The US, along with other participating nations, will play a key role in delivering our ambition of 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future'."

Representing the US government at the launch event were Philip Frayne, US Consul-General Dubai, and James Core, director of the US Department of State's Expo Unit.

They added, "We are excited by Pavilion USA 2020's release of the first designs of the US pavilion and the announcement of their first sponsors. This is an important step in the United States' journey to Expo 2020 Dubai. We encourage other companies, cultural and philanthropic organisations and citizens to learn more about opportunities to get involved."

Frayne added that the current bilateral trade is estimated at $24 billion and expected to surge in the years to come. "The US and UAE will jointly work in the oil and gas sector, nuclear power and defence industry in the years to come. Dubai is known to encourage business and gives opportunity to bring new ideas that help young entrepreneurs take that leap of doing business with ease. The emirate is known for its long-term vision and that has helped it to record robust growth," added Frayne.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Pavilion USA 2020, AmCham Dubai, AmCham Abu Dhabi and the US-UAE Business Council is to promote the goal of engaging the private sector in the US pavilion.

In a joint statement, Anne Jaffrey, president of AmCham Dubai; Sharief Fahmy, former chairman of the AmCham Abu Dhabi; and Danny E. Sebright, president of the US-UAE Business Council, said, "The MOU serves as the platform from which our members can come together in support of the US pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. We are pleased to work closely to ensure the bilateral business communities are fully engaged in this important effort. As a commercial priority of the US and the UAE, there are few opportunities more deserving of our full support."

Danny E. Sebright, President, US-UAE Business Council, said: "The areas of common interest for both nations include: IT (ICT, AI, and Cyber Security), Aerospace, Defence, Healthcare, Energy, Education, Finance and VC, and Food and Franchising. Recently, the Council led a US Technology Mission to the UAE, on the sidelines of GITEX to introduce key players in the US technology space with UAE. Government officials and senior leadership from the UAE private sector including startups. The US-UAE Business Council also supported GovHack, where DC-based startups pitched ideas under the theme of governance and resilience. The US Council has partnered with major UAE initiatives focused on the startup scene such as the STEP conference and Future Blockchain Summit to highlight important activities."