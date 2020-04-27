Facebook Adds New Care Reaction Emojis

These are difficult times - and now, more than ever, everyone could use a little extra TLC.

Responding to user feedback, last week, Facebook began rolling out two new additions to their existing range of 'reactions' - a hug for the Facebook app, and a purple pulsating heart for Messenger.

The pair joins other available reactions, such as the thumbs up, LOL, shock and angry emojis, which have been available for a while now and that can be used to react to content on the app.

The new emojis, which rolled out globally this week, are part of a new Care Reaction, designed to allow people to show support despite being apart during Covid-19.

In a series of tweets last week, EMEA technology communications manager at Facebook Alexandru Voica said the company hoped launching the new reactions would give people "additional ways to show their support" during this crisis.

The new hug emoji features a familiar yellow face with its arms around a red heart that animates into a gentle squeeze when clicked.

Responding to a user who asked if the new reactions would be temporary, Alexandru said, "While this Reaction is temporary for now, there is a chance we will make it permanent as we know showing care on Facebook isn't just tied to one moment."