Facebook Freezes Venezuela's President Account

Company says Nicolas Maduro’s account suspended for 30 days for spreading misinformation on coronavirus treatment
Facebook on Saturday announced that it suspended the account of the leader of Venezuela for 30 days.Nicolas Maduro violated the social media platform’s policies by promoting misinformation about a medicine called Carvatinir, which he claimed cures the coronavirus, the company said.
Facebook suspended the account and removed the video that was posted by Maduro.
