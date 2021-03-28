Facebook Freezes Venezuela's President Account

  1. Home
Published March 28th, 2021 - 11:00 GMT
Nicolas Maduro. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Company says Nicolas Maduro’s account suspended for 30 days for spreading misinformation on coronavirus treatment
Facebook on Saturday announced that it suspended the account of the leader of Venezuela for 30 days.
Nicolas Maduro violated the social media platform’s policies by promoting misinformation about a medicine called Carvatinir, which he claimed cures the coronavirus, the company said.
