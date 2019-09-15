Facebook to Launch TV Streaming Device

Facebook is reportedly working on a streaming device, like Amazon's Fire Stick, which would plug into a TV to offer access to online content.





The new streaming hardware will be part of the company's Portal family of devices, featuring a camera, combining video chatting with TV viewing and augmented reality, Variety.com reported.

The company has recently approached Netflix, Disney and HBO about adding their content to its hardware.

In addition, Facebook is set to launch an updated version of its video chat device Portal later this year.

Andrew Bosworth, vice-president of Facebook's AR and VR, has also confirmed that the company has a lot more to unveil "later this fall" related to Portal.

Portal was launched in November 2018. While the smaller device was priced at $199, the larger Portal Plus was made available for $349 with a 10- and 15-inch display, respectively.

The smart camera-enabled device is also powered by Amazon's voice assistant Alexa and comes with front cameras.

Business pages full of negative posts

Meanwhile, researchers have found out that the number of negative posts on Facebook business pages vastly outweigh the positive ones by a ratio of nearly two-to-one.

There are more than 60 million business pages on Facebook and that number is from 2017 and with those pages come scores of positive and negative posts generated by Facebook users.

The researchers have seen that companies have very little control over what customers post, and negative ones can severely damage brands.

"We also found positive and negative posts get more likes than neutral ones, but negative posts get the most comments," said study researcher Mochen Yang, a professor at the University of Minnesota.

"Complaints about social issues receive more likes, but fewer comments, than complaints about quality or money issues," Yang added.

The study, published in the journal Information Systems Research, analyses this user-generated content to understand the impact of what users post and how it impacts the brand.

Engagements depend not only on the type of post, but also in the specific ways the post is positive or negative.

The study looked at data from 12,000 posts from 41 Fortune 500 companies in six industries in 2012.

"Though increased engagement has been linked to increases in brand loyalty, purchase expenditures, and profitability, companies should carefully consider whether Facebook business pages are an appropriate venue to interact with customers," Yang added.