Facebook Removes All QAnon Conspiracy Pages, Groups from Platforms

Facebook on Tuesday said it would remove any group or pages "representing" QAnon, in the social media giant's most wide-ranging attempt yet to curb the popular conspiracy movement.



The policy, which also applies to QAnon accounts on the Facebook-owned Instagram platform, comes after the company already removed over 1,500 QAnon-associated pages and groups that contained discussions of potential violence, according to Deutsche press agency (dpa).

"Starting today, we will remove any Facebook Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts representing QAnon, even if they contain no violent content," Facebook said in a blog post.

Facebook said its prior policy was not strict enough because QAnon content has also caused other types of harm not associated with calls for violence, like spreading misinformation about the origins of wildfires on the US west coast.

"We aim to combat this more effectively with this update that strengthens and expands our enforcement against the conspiracy theory movement," Facebook said.

QAnon has largely existed as an online fringe movement whose proponents falsely claim that the world is run by paedophiles operating a global child trafficking ring, with a plot to overthrow US President Donald Trump.

But the movement has gained traction recently. One supporter in the southern state of Georgia is running as a Republican Party candidate and is likely to be elected to the US House of Representatives.

Facebook has previously been criticized for allowing fake news and conspiracy theories to flourish on its website, in particular in the run up to the 2016 US presidential elections.