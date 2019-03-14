Facebook Uses Twitter to Justify Its Apps' Outages
Facebook and Instagram users globally on Wednesday night were met with messages that the social media sites were down.
Some users are still not able to log into their accounts at all while others are experiencing limited functionality.
Facebook relied on Twitter to explain that its apps were experiencing outages around the world. "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," Facebook tweeted. - With inputs from agencies.
