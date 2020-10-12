FCA Middle East Announces Senior Hires on American Brands

As part of its continued operational expansion in the region, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) the Middle East has announced senior hires on its American brands.

Marcel Kruetzfeldt has been appointed Brand Director of rapidly growing adventure brand Jeep, while Sam Cabani heads up iconic performance brand Dodge and family-focused Chrysler in the region.

The announcements come following the recent appointment of Markus Leithe as Managing Director of FCA Middle East, as part of a new-look leadership team tasked with building on the success of the group’s portfolio of exciting brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Ram and Mopar in the region.

Leithe welcomed the new hires, commenting: “Our group’s brands continue to go from strength to strength in the region as our product portfolio diversifies further and retail options increase. This makes it integral for us to have a leadership team in place to drive the expansion forward as we enter this new phase. Marcel and Sam have an impressive track record in leading multinational brands in the region, and we are excited to have them on board.”

As Brand Director for Jeep at FCA Middle East, Kruetzfeldt brings to his new role over a decade of experience in premium automotive firms such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Jaguar Land Rover, across various cross-functional roles including sales, marketing, and business development. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and London Business School, and a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering & Business Management from the Bremen University of Applied Sciences.

Cabani joins his role as Head of Brand for Dodge and Chrysler with over 15 years of experience in corporate strategy conceptualisation & execution across global markets, most recently as General Manager of Sales & Marketing for Nissan Gulf FZCO in Dubai. He holds a Bachelors’ Degree in Business Management & Entrepreneurship from the University of Central Florida’s College of Business Administration.