Few Tips to Graduates on How to Make a Great First Impression

So, you’ve just got your degree and now you’re ready to throw yourself into the job search machine. You know that the process of finding a job after student life is nerve-racking, laborious and daunting, as it is harder to demonstrate that you have enough knowledge and the right skills for the job when you have just graduated.

Stats from the Bayt.com Fresh Graduates in the MENA survey (July 2016) show that finding a first job is the biggest challenge faced by fresh graduates in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Fortunately, Bayt.com came up with a few tips to show graduates how to stay ahead of the game and make a great first impression.

1. Write a good CV

According to the Bayt.com Modern Job Search in the MENA poll, November 2013, a short and concise CV that is no longer than one page is the preferred format for the majority of employers in the region (42.5%). Writing a CV is no easy task. The harder you work on your CV, the more effective it will be, so make sure you set aside plenty of time for this step. Many people struggle to promote themselves on their CVs. On Bayt.com, you can create multiple CVs for multiple jobs, so make use of this powerful option and always send different CVs to different employers. Need help? Get in touch with our CV writing experts, and they’ll help you craft the perfect CV.

2. Reach out to people

The best way to achieve this is to supplement your physical networking with online networking. Use online professional platforms, like Bayt.com Specialties, to connect with your industry and build greater visibility. On Bayt.com Specialties you can establish your presence as an expert in your field through community discussions. Get noticed by employers, clients and colleagues by asking intelligent questions related to your field and giving intelligent replies to their questions. Bayt.com Specialties gives you the opportunity to network online by expanding your circle of friends and professional connections. Through your discussions, you can get endorsed by other professionals, as well as get ranks and badges on your CV to show your expertise.

3. Build a network

Continually grow your network and keep expanding your contact database. Reach out to re-establish and nourish business and personal relationships. There is no substitute for connecting with people, so stay connected and don’t isolate yourself. Being out of work doesn’t mean you have to be out of reach, so be sure to build and maintain your network. You never know who knows who; someone you meet today could know someone with a job that is perfect for you. According to the Bayt.com Employee Retention in the MENA poll, February 2013, 34.5% of MENA professionals have found their last jobs through friends and family.

4. Create your personal brand

As more and more employers search for candidates online before hiring them, using tools like Bayt.com People to create your unique public profile will increase your chances of being found. Bayt.com Public Profiles offer job seekers the opportunity to showcase their skills and appear at the top of search results whenever employers google their name. Public Profiles also help professionals present their specialties, qualifications, and unique professional identity – all for free.

5. Create a portfolio

For those graduating with degrees in visual mediums, sales or technical positions, a portfolio is a must. Instead of listing your certifications or accomplishments in your CV, gather examples of your work into a separate professional binder that you can bring along to an interview. A good idea would be to have a visual or online portfolio, too. Alphabetize documents, and keep everything in see-through, protective sleeves. This will allow you to showcase your work apart from your CV, and is a great way to talk about your school work and side projects during the interview itself.

6. Ace the job interview

Interview skills are learnt. Do your pre-interview homework; learn what questions you can anticipate, and how best to answer them. Practice and preparation are key for a successful interview.

7. Dress the part

In interviews and in life, first impressions matter. In this blog by one of Bayt.com’s community managers, Duaa Saif, you can find tips and tricks to perfect the art of dressing for an interview, depending on your industry.

