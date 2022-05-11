FIFA Ends Partnership with EA Sports, Game to Continue Under New Name

After nearly three decades of bearing the FIFA name, Video games publisher Electronic Arts announced that it will stop making its successful FIFA video game in its current name after it failed to seal a new licensing deal.

Although the game is one of the most profitable brands in gaming history, the cost of the licence was the main reason why the decision was made to end the partnership.

The California-based company said on Tuesday that it will continue to make football video games that will be released in 2023 under the new banner, EA Sports FC.

On its behalf, the football's organization stated that it aims to release its own rival games, saying: "The Fifa name is the only global, original title."

It's worth noting that the first game was released in 1993 and the last edition will be released by the end of 2022 with the 2023 version, and after that the agreement will come to an end.