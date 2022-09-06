FIFA World Cup Budgets Over the Years, Qatar 2022 the Most Expensive

Organizing a highly popular international event such as the World Cup is a huge responsibility that requires considerable budgets and years of work, but countries still compete fiercely to host the football event, dedicating millions as World Cup budgets for the most popular sports' event.

92 years ago, the 1930 FIFA World Cup was the first event of its kind, during which Uruguay hosted 13 different teams before its national team won the championship.

Ever since the 1930s, the FIFA World Cup grew in popularity, becoming one of the world's most popular sports events ever.

The exceptionally growing popularity of the championship over the decades meant considering many changes in terms of host countries, regulations, the number of countries taking place, and of course, the budget dedicated to organizing and hosting the World Cup.

Since the 1930 FIFA World Cup, the world has seen 21 different championships, with a number of interruptions caused by major world events, such as the 1942 and 1946 World Cups that were canceled in the wake of World War II.

The next World Cup is scheduled in Qatar next November, making it the first to be hosted in the Middle East for the first time.

FIFA World Cup Budgets Over the Years

Since the first ever FIFA World Cup was organized 92 years ago, it is hard to obtain accurate figures in terms of the financial cost of older tournaments.

So our list will start with Italy's 1990 FIFA World Cup, the one that was won by Germany;

- Italy 1990 World Cup Budget; $4 billion USD

- USA 1994 World Cup Budget; $500 million USD

- France 1998 World Cup Budget; $2.33 billion USD

- South Korea and Japan 2002 World Cup Budget; $7 billion USD

- Germany 2006 World Cup Budget; $4.6 billion USD

- South Africa 2010 World Cup Budget; $3.6 billion USD

- Brazil 2014 World Cup Budget; $11.6 billion USD

- Russia 2018 World Cup Budget; $14.2 billion USD

- Qatar 2022 World Cup Budget; $220 billion USD