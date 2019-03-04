First Floating Hospital in Egypt Opens Its Door to the Poor

The first floating hospital in Aswan Egypt opened its doors for the people of Aswan on Sunday. (Shutterstock)

The first floating hospital in Egypt opened its doors for the people of Aswan on Sunday.

The giant medical ship will spend 90 days sailing to Egypt's different cities and governorates between Aswan and Cairo.

The ship, the first of its kind in the Middle East, has been transformed into a travelling hospital equipped with clinics, laboratories and a pharmacy.

The project targets the poorest areas of Upper and Lower Egypt

The floating hospital project is organised and administrated by Rotary Egypt, and many Rotary and Rotaract clubs are also participating.

The project has also seen massive collaboration from different governmental and non-governmental institutions in Egypt including the Ministry of Health, the Tahya Masr Fund, Masr El-Kheir Foundation, El-Tayebi Pharmacies, Banque de Caire, and Pharco Pharmaceutical Company.

Many consultants and doctors of different specialties travelled from Cairo, Alexandria and Sohag to take part in the project, which targets hundreds of thousands of patients.

"Our main focus is the children of Egypt as well as their mothers. However, we are also trying to treat as many patients as possible of different ages," Ingy Moneib, the project manager, told Ahram Online.

Inaugurated two days ago by the president of the Rotary, the minister of health and Rotary Egypt, the project has seen collaboration from pharmacists, general practitioners, specialists, technicians from all divisions of the medical school, nurses and workers.

The project has seen a large influx of youth volunteers coming from different parts of Egypt; all dedicating their time, effort and money to offer help to those in need.

The ship will be sailing to Luxor next Thursday where it will spend a week in the ancient city.