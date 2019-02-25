First UAE Astronaut to Go Into Space in September
The United Arab Emirates has announced the date the first astronaut from the Gulf Arab nation who will go into space.
The UAE said Monday it will send either Hazza al-Mansouri or Sultan al-Nayadi to the International Space Station on Sept. 25 aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket.
Organizers had said they'd announce the astronaut who's going but instead gave just the launch date. Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, had already announced the astronauts' names last September.
The UAE has a fledgling space program with big ambitions. It launched its first locally made satellite, KhalifaSat, in October from Japan. It wants to launch a probe to Mars in 2020.
The UAE also says it wants to colonize Mars by 2117, with a fully functioning city of 600,000.
