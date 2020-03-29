  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Fitch Downgrades UK’s Rating to AA-

Fitch Downgrades UK’s Rating to AA-

Published March 29th, 2020 - 09:00 GMT
Fitch Downgrades UK’s Rating to AA-
It added that general government debt will rise to 94% and 98% in 2020 and 2021, respectively, from 84.5% in 2019. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Rating agency says downgrade reflects weakening of UK’s public finances caused by COVID-19.

The Fitch Ratings agency downgraded United Kingdom's long-term Issuer Default Ratings rating to 'AA-' from 'AA' with a negative outlook.   

“The downgrade reflects a significant weakening of the UK’s public finances caused by the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and a fiscal loosening stance that was instigated before the scale of the crisis became apparent,” it said.

It also emphasized that uncertainty on the trade relationship with the European Union after Brexit affected the decision.

“The downgrade also reflects the deep near-term damage to the UK economy caused by the coronavirus outbreak and the lingering uncertainty regarding the post-Brexit UK-EU trade relationship,” Fitch said.

It added that general government debt will rise to 94% and 98% in 2020 and 2021, respectively, from 84.5% in 2019.

UK: McDonald's to Temporary Shut down All Restaurants Due to COVID-19
UK Grants Almost $400 Billion in 'Wartime Funding' to Help Businesses

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...