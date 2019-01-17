flydubai Considers Resuming Flights to Damascus

Media reports suggested that flydubai will resume flights to Damascus. (File/Photo)

Amid media reports about Dubai-based budget airline, flydubai, resuming flights to the Syrian capital, Damascus, Dubai Media Office has posted a clarification on Wednesday.

The tweet by Dubai Media Office reads, "flydubai follows the regulations of the General Civil Aviation Authority. flydubai is considering the option to re-enter Syrian market & will announce any operational updates once decision is made by relevant authorities to reinstate the UAE national carriers' operations to Syria."

The United Arab Emirates had reopened their embassy in Damascus in December in an effort to bring the Syrian government back into the Arab fold.