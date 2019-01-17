flydubai Considers Resuming Flights to Damascus
Media reports suggested that flydubai will resume flights to Damascus. (File/Photo)
Follow >
Click here to add Dubai Media Office as an alert
Disable alert for Dubai Media Office,
Click here to add Flydubai as an alert
Disable alert for Flydubai,
Click here to add Damascus as an alert
Disable alert for Damascus,
Click here to add General Civil Aviation Authority as an alert
Disable alert for General Civil Aviation Aut ...
Amid media reports about Dubai-based budget airline, flydubai, resuming flights to the Syrian capital, Damascus, Dubai Media Office has posted a clarification on Wednesday.
The tweet by Dubai Media Office reads, "flydubai follows the regulations of the General Civil Aviation Authority. flydubai is considering the option to re-enter Syrian market & will announce any operational updates once decision is made by relevant authorities to reinstate the UAE national carriers' operations to Syria."
Read More
Flydubai Launches Daily Flight to Kraków, Poland
Emirates and Flydubai Celebrate Six Months of Successful Partnership
flydubai follows the regulations of the General Civil Aviation Authority. flydubai is considering the option to re-enter Syrian market&will announce any operational updates once decision is made by relevant authorities to reinstate the UAE national carriers’ operations to Syria.— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 16, 2019
The United Arab Emirates had reopened their embassy in Damascus in December in an effort to bring the Syrian government back into the Arab fold.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's