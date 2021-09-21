flydubai Inks $27 Million Deal with Saudi Company

flydubai has signed an agreement worth more than AED100 million ($27.2 million) with the Saudi Ground Services Company.



According to a statement issued by fludubai, the agreement stipulates that the Saudi company will provide ground handling services for flydubai in all the Kingdom’s airports, including the 11 airports in which flydubai operates.



The five-year agreement was signed by Hamad Obaidullah, Chief Commercial Officer of flydubai, and Mohammed Mazi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Ground Services Company.