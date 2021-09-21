  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. flydubai Inks $27 Million Deal with Saudi Company

flydubai Inks $27 Million Deal with Saudi Company

Published September 21st, 2021 - 02:00 GMT
flydubai Inks $27 Million Deal with Saudi Company
Saudi Ground Services Company will provide ground handling services for flydubai in all the Kingdom’s airports, including the 11 airports in which flydubai operates. (Shutterstock)

flydubai has signed an agreement worth more than AED100 million ($27.2 million) with the Saudi Ground Services Company. 

According to a statement issued by fludubai, the agreement stipulates that the Saudi company will provide ground handling services for flydubai in all the Kingdom’s airports, including the 11 airports in which flydubai operates.

The five-year agreement was signed by Hamad Obaidullah, Chief Commercial Officer of flydubai, and Mohammed Mazi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Ground Services Company.

Also ReadUAE's flydubai Reduces Boeing 737 MAX Order by 65 AircraftUAE's flydubai Reduces Boeing 737 MAX Order by 65 Aircraft
Tags:flydubaiSaudi ArabiaSaudi Ground Services Company

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...