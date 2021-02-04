flydubai to Resume Twice-Weekly Flights to Colombo

flydubai has announced plans to resume flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka, with a twice-weekly service.

Flights to Colombo start from February 17 as the authorities in Sri Lanka ease travel restrictions for international travel. The carrier will operate flights between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and Colombo International Airport (CMB) with flights now available to book on flydubai.com.

With the resumption of flights to Colombo, flydubai will grow its network to more than 70 destinations. The airline has been steadily increasing its operations and has recently announced the start of flights to a number of destinations including Doha, Istanbul and the Maldives as well as new routes such as Grozny, Malta, Minsk, Salzburg and Tel Aviv.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said: “We are pleased to restart our operations to Colombo and we look forward to launching more flights to strengthen our reach in the Subcontinent.”

Passengers will have the option to experience Business Class, enjoying space and privacy in the cabin, a comfortable seat, inflight entertainment with films and TV shows available to watch and a range of delicious snacks and complimentary hot and cold beverages.

Passengers travelling in Economy Class will enjoy a Recaro designed seat offering optimal levels of space and comfort in the air. Flydubai continues to roll-out wi-fi across its fleet enabling passengers to stay connected during their flight and can browse the web, send emails, use social networks and get the latest news. Passengers can choose between bundled (Flex/Value) or unbundled (Lite) fares depending on their travel needs. Operating from Terminal 2, Dubai International, flydubai offers its passengers a convenient and efficient way to arrive and depart from Dubai.

Flydubai’s passenger experience has been redesigned to enable travel in a safe environment that minimizes crew and passenger contact and offers passengers confidence to travel at every step of their journey. The airline has recently introduced an extended multi-risk travel insurance that includes Covid-19 cover to offer passengers greater peace of mind when travelling. In the UAE, flydubai has also partnered with Aster DM Healthcare and NMC Healthcare to offer passengers PCR testing at special rates. To take advantage of these special rates, passengers must be able to present a valid flydubai booking confirmation along with their Emirates ID or passport copy.

Holidays by flydubai Packages

Affordable beach getaway packages available from Holidays by flydubai start from AED2,199 ($598.5) per person from Dubai. This includes return flights in Economy Class and three nights’ accommodation and airport transfers.

Flight schedule and fares

Flights from Dubai International (DXB) to Colombo International Airport (CMB) will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays and the service commences from February 17.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to CMB start from AED4,000 ($1,088.8) and Economy Class fares start from AED1,200 ($326.6).

Return Business Class fares from CMB to DXB start from LKR190,000 ($973.3) and Economy Class fares start from LKR 54,000 ($276.6).