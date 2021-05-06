flynas Announces Resuming Global Flights

Saudi-based flynas has announced its readiness to resume global flights in parallel with the decision to lift the ban on international air travel for Saudi citizens as of May 17.



On this occasion, the CEO at flynas Bander AlMohanna reiterated the airline’s preparedness to resume its international flights as per the directives of the General Authority of Civil Aviation and relevant entities. He commended the unlimited support provided by the Kingdom’s government to the Saudi airline industry throughout the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic.

AlMohanna also emphasised the airline’s commitment to the highest safety and precautionary measures that ensure safe and secure flights for guests traveling to all destinations, with 91 per cent of flynas cabin crew fully vaccinated to date. He added: “flynas is launching exciting routes this summer to around 12 global destinations in a step that will add value to our offerings and enhance our year-round network of flights. Our seasonal destinations include Salzburg, Kiev, Tashkent, Tirana, Hurghada, Salalah, Vienna, Sarajevo, Baku, Tbilisi, Batumi, and Sharm El Sheikh.”

Moreover, AlMohanna stated: “Following the remarkable success of flynas’ summer destinations during past seasons in 2018 and 2019, we have decided to continue growing our flight network by adding new direct flights that support our expansion strategy and open new connections to destinations that do not have a current air route with Saudi Arabia.”

He also highlighted flynas’ keenness to offer numerous destinations during the summer to encourage travellers to explore new countries and cultures.