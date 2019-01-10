Forbes Ranks Tunisia 5th Best Country for Business Amongst African Peers

Tunisia has moved up 8 spots to 80th in this report compared to 2018. (Shutterstock)

Tunisia was ranked as the fifth best country for business in Africa and 82nd worldwide by US Forbes magazine.

According to the list of African countries published in the latest “Best Countries for Business” report by Forbes, Mauritius (39th globally), tops the African continent for investment followed by South Africa (59th), Morocco (62nd), Seychelles (66th) and Tunisia.

Tunisia has moved up five spots compared to the 2017 report and is making progress, according to Forbes who evaluates the best countries for businesses by rating them based on 15 different factors, notably property rights, innovation, taxes, technology, corruption, freedom (personal, commercial and monetary) and protection of investors.

The magazine took into account in its assessment reports published by the Freedom House, Heritage Foundation, Property Rights Alliance, the United Nations, Transparency International, the World Bank Group, March and McLennan and the World Economic Forum.

The World Bank’s “Doing Business 2019” report has already recognised the progress made by Tunisia in terms of improving the business climate.

Tunisia has moved up 8 spots to 80th in this report compared to 2018.