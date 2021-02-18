Ford to Go All-Electric in Europe by 2030

American carmaker Ford said it is planning to sell completely all-electric vehicles in Europe by 2030, according to a statement released Wednesday.

All of the firm's passenger vehicle range in Europe will be zero-emissions capable and all-electric or plug-in hybrid by mid-2026, it said.

Its commercial vehicle range in Europe will also be totally zero-emissions capable by 2024, while it aims for two-thirds of commercial vehicle sales to be all-electric or plug-in hybrid by 2030.

Detroit-based company has invested $1 billion to modernize its manufacturing center in Cologne, Germany where the first of its all-electric passenger vehicle will roll out the assembly line in 2023.

"We successfully restructured Ford of Europe and returned to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2020. Now we are charging into an all-electric future in Europe with expressive new vehicles and a world-class connected customer experience," Ford of Europe President Stuart Rowley said in the statement.

The company also announced to invest at least $22 billion globally in electric vehicles through 2025, which is almost twice its previous investment plans.