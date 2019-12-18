Ford Invests Over $1.45 Billion in 2 Plants, Creating 3000 Jobs

Ford announced Tuesday it's investing more than $1.45 billion and creating 3,000 new jobs at its plants in southeast Michigan.

The injection of money at the Dearborn and Wayne plants will go toward the company's expansion into electric and autonomous vehicles and boost its truck business.

"We are investing aggressively in building on our strengths today -- including trucks and SUVs -- while at the same time expanding our leadership into electric and autonomous vehicles," said Joe Hinrichs, Ford's president of automotive. "As America's No. 1 producer of automobiles, we are proud of our commitment to invest in manufacturing here in Michigan."

Breaking down the investment, $750 million will go toward the facility in Wayne to build the new Ford Bronco and a new Ford Ranger, and support autonomous and other vehicles. That will represent about 2,700 new jobs.

Ford says it plans to complete its first autonomous vehicles by 2021.

Another $700 million will go to the Dearborn facility to manufacture the new Ford F-150, F-150 hybrid, and all-electric F-150, and create 300 new jobs.

The announcement comes one month after the United Auto Workers union ratified a new four-year contract with Ford. The company credited its relationship with the union for making the new investments possible. As part of the deal, Ford promised to invest $6 billion in its U.S. factories and create or retain some 8,500 jobs.

"The UAW is proud of Ford's commitment to manufacturing in the United States and in Michigan," UAW President Rory Gamble said in a statement Tuesday. "This is a direct result of the 2019 collective bargaining process, providing additional jobs -- and job security -- for UAW members in Southeast Michigan."