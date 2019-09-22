Foreign Direct Investment Flows Into Dubai Continue to Grow Remarkably

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, emphasised that foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into Dubai in 2019 continued to grow remarkably, making the emirate one of the top three global FDI locations.





This achievement has been made possible by the vision and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan said.

He further said that such an achievement reflects the confidence of the local and global investor community in Dubai's strategic plans and vision for the future.

In this context, Sheikh Hamdan has issued directives to hold the fifth edition of Dubai Investment Week (DIW 2019) from September 29 to October 3, under the theme 'Investing in the City of the Future'. He said the week-long programme of events will showcase how Dubai has transformed the challenges of future cities into opportunities for growth, partnership and innovation to cope with the needs of the present and lead the world as the smart and sustainable city of the future.

"Dubai leadership's push in adopting Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and creating regulatory frameworks for new business models have further developed Dubai's investment environment and opportunities as well as its human capital, and hard and digital infrastructure advantages," said Sheikh Hamdan. "Today, Dubai is a preferred global FDI destination in the fields of artificial intelligence and robotics," he added.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed hailed the role of Dubai Investment Week, organised by the Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI), an arm of Dubai Economy, in enhancing the readiness of the investment environment and investor confidence in the emirate, as well as highlighting current and future investment opportunities in the strategic and emerging economic sectors in the emirate.

He also praised the progress achieved in facilitating investments and supporting the success and expansion of businesses through the introduction of new and innovative legislation and services.

Sami Al Qamzi, director-general of Dubai Economy, pointed out that DIW 2019 edition comes at a time when the UAE's and Dubai's investment environment is witnessing many positive developments. "A series of legislation and new initiatives by our wise leadership to boost investments, have enhanced Dubai's attractiveness for capital, technology, and talent," he added.