Four of the Most-Viewed Jobs of 2018 Were at These Tech Giants

Job hunters across the UAE gravitated towards online job listings in technology companies more than any other company in 2018, new research by LinkedIn has shown.

Four of the most-viewed jobs of 2018, including the two highest ranked, were at technology-related multinational corporations including Amazon that took the first spot, followed by ABB at the second spot. Huawei Technologies made it to the fourth position on the list and Temenos secured the eighth position.



Ali Matar, head of LinkedIn Emerging Markets, Middle East & Africa, said: "It should come as no surprise that the technology industry is the most popular option for UAE jobseekers, especially as the country continues to drive its tech ambitions."

The top 10 most popular jobs on LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network, received over 940,000 views in the past year, underscoring the UAE's status as the leading technology hub in the Middle East. The top spot went to the 'Business Development Manager' role at Amazon, which collected more than 124,000 views.



Earlier in March, the American e-commerce giant had clinched the top spot in LinkedIn's 2018 Top Companies to work for in the US, based on reach, engagement, job interest and new hire staying power.



The position of 'Lead Engineer Railway' at ABB came close on the heels of Amazon, with over 121,000 views, followed by 'Front Office Assistant' at Marriott Hotels Dubai Marina Complex with around 115,000 LinkedIn user views. Property developers Emaar and Majid Al Futtaim also featured on the list, with 'Arabic Speaking Customer Service Officer' and 'Personal Assistant' roles, respectively.