France: Apple Fined $27.4 Million For iPhone-Slowing Software

France’s consumer watchdog said yesterday that Apple had agreed to pay 25 million euros ($27.4 million) for failing to tell iPhone users that software updates could slow down older devices.

The scandal erupted in December 2017, when the US tech giant admitted that its most recent iOS software was slowing the performance of older telephones whose battery life was deteriorating.

Critics accused the firm of surreptitiously forcing users to buy phones sooner than necessary, and the outcry forced Apple to upgrade its software and offer steep discounts on battery replacements. French prosecutors opened an inquiry in January 2018 at the request of the Halt Planned Obsolescence (HOP) association.