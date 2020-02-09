“IPhone owners were not informed that installing iOS updates (10.2.1 and 11.2) could slow down their devices,” the DGCCRF anti-fraud agency said in a statement. “This is a historic victory against scandalous ready- trubbish practices, for consumers as well as the environment,” HOP co-founders Laetitia Vasseur and Samuel Sauvage said, adding that they will consider filing claims for additional damages for iPhone clients.
Apple said it welcomed the accord with the DGCCRF, which will allow it to avoid a potentially embarrassing public trial. “Our goal has always been to create secure products appreciated by our clients, and making iPhones that last as long as possible is an important part of Apple didn’t tell buyers that updates could slow down their iPhone that.”