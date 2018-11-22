France Eager to Expand on Its 1.3 Billion Euros Exports With Qatar

New export and investment opportunities in France and Qatar will be discussed at the Qatar-France Business and Investment Forum to be held in Doha on November 25 and 26.

More than 50 French corporations will participate in the forum. The forum is being organised by the French Embassy in cooperation with Business France, the national agency for international development of the French economy, and Medef International, the federation of French entrepreneurs.

A delegation of executives from large French corporations and SMEs specialising in agriculture, food industries, logistics, new technologies, health and services will attend the forum.

The event will set a precedent in Qatar and aims at increasing Qatari partners’ broader business and investment opportunities with France. The Qatar-France Business and Investment Forum will be inaugurated respectively on the Qatari side by Messrs.:

Qatar’s Assistant Undersecretary for Commerce Yahya bin Saeed al Nuaimi, Qatari Businessmen Association President Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al Thani and Qatar Financial Centre CEO Yousuf Mohammed al Jaida will among those who represent the Qatari side at the forum. The French side will comprise, among others, French Ambassador to Qatar HE Franck Gellet, France-Qatar group at MEDEF INTERNATIONAL and CEO of the SNCF Guillaume Pepy.

“We are delighted to welcome a delegation of more than 50 French corporations in Doha on the occasion of the Qatar-France Business and Investment Forum,” said the French ambassador.

“Qatar represents a very important market for France with exports exceeding 1.3 bn euros in 2017,” he added.

Read More

Qatar Able to Balance 2018 Budget With Oil Price Padding of $23.8

Qatar Taps Into 16 Percent of the World’s Container Traffic With Black Sea Operations

Sector-defined round table discussions will be held during the event to highlight the needs of Qatar in several fields, such as agriculture and health.

Two panels will be dedicated to investment opportunities in France. The panels will be moderated by BPIFrance, the French public investment bank.

The panels will be followed by a session held by Business France on possible French projects Qatari businessmen can invest in, such as Gaussin for autonomous vehicles for logistics, the Hopps Group for e-commerce, Berthaul Engineering for farms and agribusiness and Carwave for healthcare

Following this session, qualified B2B meetings and site visits will be organised, including a visit to the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy and meetings with the French business community in Doha.