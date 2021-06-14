  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. France to Invest EUR 4 Billion In Egypt Projects

France to Invest EUR 4 Billion In Egypt Projects

Published June 14th, 2021 - 12:30 GMT
France to Invest EUR 4 Billion In Egypt Projects
France is also willing to support EUR 2 billion worth of bank loans for contracts with French companies working on Cairo’s metro, Le Maire said. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The deals were signed by International Cooperation Minister Rania Al-Mashat and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.
France will invest near EUR 4 billion in Egypt, financing several sectors including public transport and renewable energy, Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported on June 13th.
 

The deals were signed by International Cooperation Minister Rania Al-Mashat and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

Also ReadEgypt to Invest Up to $4 Billion to Generate Green Hydrogen GasEgypt to Invest Up to $4 Billion to Generate Green Hydrogen Gas

The first tranche of the financing agreement, worth a total of EUR 800 million, financed by a loan from the Treasury, will be allocated to support manufacturing operation company Alstom to supply 55 underground trains for Cairo Metro’s Line 1.

France is also willing to support EUR 2 billion worth of bank loans for contracts with French companies working on Cairo’s metro, Le Maire said.

This is in addition to investing EUR 150 million to help reform Egypt’s health system and EUR 12 million to restore a French university in Egypt.

Also ReadEgypt to Invest Up to $4 Billion to Generate Green Hydrogen GasEgypt: Spending On Infrastructure Projects Hits $100 Billion Within 7 years

In May, Egypt signed an agreement with France to purchase 30 French Rafale fighter jets from the French Dassault Aviation company.

Tags:EgyptFrance

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...