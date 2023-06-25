Free Parking in Dubai throughout Eid Al-Adha 1444

AlBawaba-Dubai has made exciting announcements regarding the upcoming Eid Al Adha 1444 (2023) holidays.

To facilitate residents and visitors, the city will provide free parking across all public parking areas, except for multi-level parking terminals, starting from Tuesday, June 27 until the end of Friday, June 30, according to ArabianBusiness.

In addition to the complimentary parking, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has also made changes to the business hours of its services throughout the Eid Al-Adha period in Dubai. Dubai Metro and Tram services will also operate on modified schedules during Eid Al Adha.

Regarding Dubai's public bus services, the timings for Eid Al Adha 2023 will be extended. Buses will operate for around 20 hours/day in full swing throughout the holiday. These arrangements aim to ensure convenient and hassle-free transportation for residents and visitors celebrating Eid Al Adha in Dubai.

Whether it's utilizing the Metro, Tram, or public buses, Dubai's transportation services are ready to accommodate the increased demand during this festive period.