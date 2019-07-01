French Billionaires Outstrip Peers in Maximizing Their Wealth

While the french streets have been witnessing a flood of protesters demanding higher wages and pensions since the start of 2019, the country’s richest citizens have managed to increase their wealth significantly in the first six months.





According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the 14 French billionaires listed in the index have added a combined $78 billion to their collective net worth since Dec. 31 resulting in a 35% increase. It’s worth mentioning that the fortunes of France’s richest have grown the fastest among the other nationalities.

Source: Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Luxury giants Bernard Arnault (LVMH) and Francois Pinault (Kering), and L'Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers topped the list by adding a combined $53 billion.

Arnault became the third centibillionaire when his LVMH’s shares soared 45% this year. The only other people to have personal fortunes of at least $100 billion are Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.