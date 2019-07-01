French Billionaires Outstrip Peers in Maximizing Their Wealth

Rim ElChami

Rim ElChami

Published July 1st, 2019 - 10:26 GMT
The fortunes of France’s richest have grown the fastest among the other nationalities. 
The fortunes of France’s richest have grown the fastest among the other nationalities. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Arnault became the third centibillionaire when his LVMH’s shares soared 45% this year

While the french streets have been witnessing a flood of protesters demanding higher wages and pensions since the start of 2019, the country’s richest citizens have managed to increase their wealth significantly in the first six months.


According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the 14 French billionaires listed in the index have added a combined $78 billion to their collective net worth since Dec. 31 resulting in a 35% increase. It’s worth mentioning that the fortunes of France’s richest have grown the fastest among the other nationalities. 

Source: Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Luxury giants Bernard Arnault (LVMH) and Francois Pinault (Kering), and L'Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers topped the list by adding a combined $53 billion. 

Arnault became the third centibillionaire when his LVMH’s shares soared 45% this year. The only other people to have personal fortunes of at least $100 billion are Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.

Read More
Meet the World's Two Centibillionaires
The Flaming Costs of Notre Dame's Reconstruction
Tags:FranceBillionairesBloomberg Billionaires Index

© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now