Fuel prices in Jordan down in June

ALBAWABA – The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources' fuel pricing committee lowered fuel prices in Jordan for June by JOD0.05, JOD0.045 and JOD0.04 per litre of 90-octane petrol, 95-octane petrol and diesel fuels, respectively, and pinned the prices of kerosene and domestic gas cylinders.

Under the new schedule for June, fuel prices will be as follows:

90-octane petrol: JOD0.9 per litre.

95-octane petrol: JOD1.14 per litre

Diesel: JOD0.715 per litre

Price of kerosene remained at JOD0.62 per litre

Price of a domestic gas cylinder (liquefied petroleum gas) remained at JOD7 per cylinder

This is the fifth decline in 2023, which would have been consecutive if not for the price hike in May, according to Attaqa.com.