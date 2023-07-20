Funding shortfalls UN WFP aid cuts in Haiti, Syria and Jordan

UN WFP still in crisis, despite budgetary, aid cuts

ALBAWABA – The United Nations (UN) World Food Program (WFP) is severely underfunded, having announced multiple UN WFP aid cuts for Jordan, Syria and Haiti since June, with possibly more cuts in pipeline by the end of the year.

On Wednesday the UN WFP announced it would be cutting aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan, citing funding shortfall, news agencies reported.

Similar cuts in Jordan and Syria were also announced earlier in July and in June.

The agency also announced similar cut to Haiti earlier this week, for similar reason, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP), as funding dwindles for the UN WFP.

Overall, estimates of people in need of humanitarian assistance worldwide have increased 30 percent since early 2022, a UN statement highlighted, citing 360 million people in need of aid in 2023.

This picture taken on March 4, 2015 shows people waiting for a distribution of bags of rice by World Food Program (WFP) staff in the village of Berano, in the Tsihombe district of southern Madagascar - Photo by RIJASOLO / AFP

Halfway through the year, the Global Humanitarian Appeal is only 20 percent funded.

UN WFP aid cuts: First of many

Several UN agencies are facing funding crises, including the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

UNHCR budget gap

UNHCR’s final 2022 budget was $10.714 billion, of which only $6.180 billion were available, leaving an overall funding gap of 42 percent, according to the 2022 final budget report.

Syrian refugees queue up at a UNHCR registration center, one of many across Lebanon, in the northern port city of Tripoli on April 3, 2014 - Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP

The UNHCR assists an overall number of nearly 112.6 million people around the world, including millions of Syrians in Jordan, Turkey and Lebanon.

UNRWA funding crisis

Likewise, UNRWA has received less than 25 percent, or $364 million, of the $1.6 billion funding requirement for 2023, The Jordan Times reported in May.

Some 5.9 million Palestine refugees are registered with UNRWA who are eligible for the agency’s services. With UNRWA having incurred a $75 million debt in 2023, carried over from 2022, according to an official statement.

Nonetheless, there are other UN agencies facing more current and immediate funding threats, which would affect livelihoods and food security at an intercontinental level. Chief among which is the UN World Food Program.

UN WFP shortfall in funding

The UN WFP is running sweeping aid cuts to cope with an ongoing funding crisis. But it “still faces a critical funding shortfall of $41 million until the end of 2023” despite the cuts.

Agency representative in Jordan Alberto Correia Mendes warned of “increased negative coping strategies” among refugees who depend on the WFP’s assistance. Such coping mechanisms may include forced child labor, child marriage and debt accumulation as a result of aid cuts.

A handout picture released by the United Nations (UN) press office in Damascus on April 11, 2016 show workers loading UN World Food Programme humanitarian aid packages onto a plane on April 9, 2016 at the airport in Amman, prior to being airdropped to Syrian residents of Deir Ezzor province - Photo by STRINGER / UNITED NATIONS / AFP

“We are deeply concerned about the potential deterioration of families’ food security, but as funding dries up, our hands are tied,” he was quoted saying in the statement.

As a result of the funding shortfall, the World Food Programme will be reducing cash assistance to nearly 120,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan, according to a statement carried by France 24.

The statement said the aid cuts were “unavoidable as funds run precariously low.”

In Jordan, the UN has around 650,000 registered Syrian refugees who fled Syria since war broke out there in 2011. But official government estimates place the number at nearly double the UN’s, citing some 1.3 million Syrians in the country.

UN WFP aid cuts in Jordan

First, earlier in July, the World Food Program announced it has reduced monthly aid to vulnerable Syrian families living outside of camps by one-third, The Jordan Times reported.

But aid cuts were not exclusive to Syrians residing outside the camps.

On Wednesday, another World Food Program statement came out, saying it was “compelled to reduce by one-third the monthly cash assistance for all 119,000 Syrian refugees in Zaatari and Azraq camps.”

As of August, Syrian refugees in the two camps will receive “a reduced cash allowance of $21 per month per person,” down from $32, the statement explained.

UN WFP aid cuts in Syria

In an official statement back in June, the World Food Program announced it would reduce its cut assistance to 2.5 million of the 5.5 million people who rely on the agency for their basic food needs.

The WFP took the decision to stretch the extremely limited resources by prioritizing 3 million Syrians who are unable to make it from one week to the next without food assistance. Rather than to continue assistance to 5.5 million people and run out of food completely by October, the statement said.

A truck carrying aid packages from the World Food Program (WFP) drives through the town of Hazano in the rebel-held northern countryside of Syria's Idlib province, on May 16, 2022 - Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP

“Instead of scaling up or even keeping pace with increasing needs, we’re facing the bleak scenario of taking assistance away from people, right when they need it the most,” says WFP Representative and Country Director in Syria Kenn Crossley.

“Syrian refugees living in both camps have limited income sources with only 30 percent of adults working -– mainly in temporary or seasonal jobs -– while 57 percent of camp residents say cash assistance is their only source of income,” the WFP said.

UN WFP aid cuts in Haiti

In Haiti, some 100,000 people will go without aid this month, a senior agency official told AFP.

Six months into 2023, the WFP’s response plan in Haiti was only 16 percent funded, the UN agency said in a statement, carried by AFP. Amounting in total to a 25 percent reduction in aid, compared to June.

"These cuts could not come at a worse time, as Haitians face a multi-layered humanitarian crisis,” said Jean-Martin Bauer, WFP country director for the Caribbean nation.

“their lives and livelihoods upended by violence, insecurity, economic turmoil and climate shocks," he said. Adding that "unless we [the WFP] receive immediate funding, further devastating cuts cannot be ruled out."

Donkeys carry relief food in Baie des Moustiques, Port de Paix on April 3, 2014, the final day of food distribution by The World Food Programme (WFP) to families in the drought affected areas of northwest Haiti - Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

Since the beginning of the year, the WFP provided food or cash aid to some 1.5 million people, including school lunches for 450,000 children.

"Without an injection of funds, nearly half of these children will no longer have access to school meals when they return to class after the summer break," the agency said.

The WFP estimates it requires $121 million through the end of the year in Haiti.

Overall, nearly 5.2 million Haitians are in need of some humanitarian assistance, according to the UN, including 3 million children.

Haiti’s population is estimated at 11.45 million people.

Humanitarian appeal for UN WFP, UNHCR and other entities

In December 2022, the UN launched the humanitarian appeal for 2023, setting another record for humanitarian relief requirements, with 339 million people in need of assistance in 69 countries.

The estimated cost of the humanitarian response going into 2023 is US$51.5 billion, a 25 percent increase compared to the beginning of 2022, Relief Web reported.

A UNHCR worker stands as workers carry humanitarian aid to a Syrian-bound truck at a UN transhipment hub at Cilvegozu in Reyhanli near the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay on November 28, 2016 - Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP

“Humanitarian needs are shockingly high, as this year’s extreme events are spilling into 2023,” said the Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths.

Meanwhile, donors had only provided some $24 billion by then, a little less than 50 percent. But nearly eight months into 2023, UN budgetary requirements have since increased.

Meanwhile, aid cuts keep coming in, reaffirming fears that the lion’s share of this year’s humanitarian appeal will likely go underfunded, to say the least.