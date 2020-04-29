  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. G20 to Discuss Role of Digital Technologies in Facing COVID-19 Pandemic

G20 to Discuss Role of Digital Technologies in Facing COVID-19 Pandemic

Published April 29th, 2020 - 11:00 GMT
G20 to Discuss Role of Digital Technologies in Facing COVID-19 Pandemic
members will also discuss the digitalization of business models during COVID-19. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The ministers will discuss the role of digital technologies in facilitating virus research.
Saudi Arabia will host an extraordinary virtual meeting of digital economy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies on Thursday (April 30), the group said in a statement released on Tuesday.
The ministers will discuss the role of digital technologies in facilitating virus research, building business resilience, and safeguarding jobs, lives, and the global economy. Additionally, members will also discuss the digitalization of business models during COVID-19. 
Saudi Arabia Holds G20's Virtual Business Meeting to Plan Post-Coronavirus Strategy
G20 Endorses Debt Freeze for Poorest Countries
 

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright 2020 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...