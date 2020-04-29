G20 to Discuss Role of Digital Technologies in Facing COVID-19 Pandemic

Highlights
The ministers will discuss the role of digital technologies in facilitating virus research.
Saudi Arabia will host an extraordinary virtual meeting of digital economy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies on Thursday (April 30), the group said in a statement released on Tuesday.The ministers will discuss the role of digital technologies in facilitating virus research, building business resilience, and safeguarding jobs, lives, and the global economy. Additionally, members will also discuss the digitalization of business models during COVID-19.
