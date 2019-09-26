Gas Output Recovers, Stands at 900 Million Standard Cubic Feet in Saudi Arabia

  1. Home
Published September 26th, 2019 - 09:00 GMT
Output will reach 960 thousand barrels per day by the end of the week.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Wednesday that the ethane gas output of the Kingdom is now at 900 million standard cubic feet as it recovers from the attacks on the Abqaiq and Khurais facilities on Sept. 14, the Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.

The minister added that the total current domestic demand is 940 million standard cubic feet per day.

SPA also quoted him as saying that natural gas liquids output has reached about 880 thousand barrels per day compared to domestic demand volume of 792 thousand barrels per day

The energy minister added that with the operation of the natural gas liquids plant at Shaybah oilfield, output will reach 960 thousand barrels per day by the end of the week, SPA reported.

Oil Prices Down As Saudi Arabia Is Expected to Restore Full Production by Next Week

