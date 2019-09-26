Gas Output Recovers, Stands at 900 Million Standard Cubic Feet in Saudi Arabia





The minister added that the total current domestic demand is 940 million standard cubic feet per day.



SPA also quoted him as saying that natural gas liquids output has reached about 880 thousand barrels per day compared to domestic demand volume of 792 thousand barrels per day



The energy minister added that with the operation of the natural gas liquids plant at Shaybah oilfield, output will reach 960 thousand barrels per day by the end of the week, SPA reported.