GCC Leaders Due in Jordan to Activate Mecca Summit Pledge of $2.5 Billion

Finance ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates are due in Amman on Thursday to sign several framework agreements related to the outcomes of the Mecca summit, including deposits at the Central Bank of Jordan, loan guarantees and financial grants.

Finance Minister Ezzeddine Kanakrieh on Wednesday said that the ministers’ visit also aims to further improve brotherly relations with Arab countries and exchange views on issues of mutual interest, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In June, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE pledged $2.5 billion to help revive Jordan’s economy at the summit in Mecca gathered by Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz.

Kanakrieh added that the ministers will be accompanied by the directors of development funds in the three countries.

The Mecca summit followed mass protests in Amman in June against a new tax law and price hikes.

Qatar has also extended a $500 million aid package to Jordan that includes investments, project finance and 10,000 job opportunities for Jordanians.

Doha has already offered jobs to more than 1,500 person who have applied via a website designated for the process.

