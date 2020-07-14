GCC Prepare for Welcoming Passenger Flights

Bahrain said all travelers arriving in its international airport will be required to pay the cost of their mandatory coronavirus testing at $80 starting July 21, state news agency BNA reported.



The health ministry said the country’s citizens and residents will still be entitled to free coronavirus medical treatment in line with international standards.



Travelers will get the option to pay in advance via the ‘BeAware Bahrain’ mobile app to ease the payment process. Cash payments will also be accepted.



The decision excludes cabin crew, diplomatic or other official travelers and those arriving from medical travel from paying. Transit passengers, according to the health ministry, will not be required to test for COVID-19 or quarantine.



Meanwhile UAE’s Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced it will operate two new Airbus A321neo aircraft and offer six routes from Abu Dhabi starting Oct. 1 of 2020, state news agency WAM reported.



Tickets can be bought through the airline’s website wizzair.com as well as its mobile app, with fares starting at $35.



The airline will also activate its Arabic website and mobile app to allow Arabs to book tickets online.



Meanwhile, Kuwait prepares to resume its commercial flights in August, state news agency KUNA reported. Both ministries of service affairs and national assembly affairs said it is important to provide necessary high-quality services to travelers in all terminals.