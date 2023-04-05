GM plans to keep CarPlay and Android Auto

ALBAWABA - General Motors (GM) said it plans to continue offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in current gasoline and electric vehicles, while Chevrolet Silverado EV 2024 will keep its features, the firm said in a statement.

However, the Blazer EV's launch later this year will lack these systems.

The company is moving towards a new integrated software platform and will continue with the Chevrolet Equinox EV, GMC Sierra EV, and Cadillac Silversonic, GM said.

It said the internal system will also be upgradeable with third-party industry and vehicle company updates.

The loss of Apple and Android only applies to current electric vehicles, it said, adding that General Motors sees potential for subscription revenue.

The Blazer EV will have standard connectivity to the new system and access to Google Maps and Google Assistant for eight years at no extra cost.

Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls, messages, and music will remain available.