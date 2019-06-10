Germany to Grant Jordan a $100-Million Unconditional Soft Loan

Germany announced it would grant Jordan a $100-million unconditional soft loan to support its economic reform program, praising its regional role in combating terrorism within the international coalition and its role in hosting Syrian refugees.





Foreign Ministers of both countries, Ayman Safadi and Heiko Maas discussed efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis and defuse tensions with Iran.

Safadi said the two countries were in agreement on reaching a political solution in Syria and on bolstering efforts to resolve regional crises through dialogue, good neighborliness and non-interference in internal affairs.

“We and Germany advocate the same principles that aim at achieving peace, stability development in the region,” he noted.

He commended the solid partnership between Amman and Berlin, expressing gratitude for Germany’s support of refugee-burdened Jordan, which hosts 1.3 million Syrians in spite of its tough economic conditions.

Safadi added that Germany is the second largest donor to Jordan.

For his part, Maas congratulated King Abdullah II on the 20th anniversary of his accession to the throne.

He voiced his country's support for Jordan's reform program to address economic challenges and announced that Germany would offer Amman an unconditional $100-million soft loan.

“We are aware of the difficult economic situation in Jordan and we are very happy to see it continue its joint efforts with the International Monetary Fund in a very courageous way,” Maas stated.

Talks also focused on cooperation in the war against ISIS and the deployment of German troops in Jordan as part of the international coalition to fight the terrorist organization, which Maas said remains a threat despite its defeat.

He stressed that Berlin wants to contribute in preventing ISIS from regrouping in the region.

Safadi and Maas also reaffirmed their countries’ support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict ahead of the unveiling of the US “deal of the century” peace plan.

“We fully agree with Jordan on this issue and we also rely on Jordan's assessment of the situation,” remarked Maas, adding: “We have been and are still in agreement that a two-state solution through negotiations is the only solution.”

Safadi also reaffirmed that “the two-state solution is the only way to end the conflict.”

They also emphasized the importance of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and its important role in supporting the refugees.

Prior to his arrival in Jordan, the German minister posted on Twitter pictures of his visit to his country's forces in Jordan, underscoring their sacrifice and role in the anti-ISIS coalition.