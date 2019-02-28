Is Germany Reconsidering Its Arms Exports Ban to Saudi? (Shutterstock)

Germany could reconsider some of its strict rules on arms exports in response to complaints from France and Britain, Chancellor Angela Merkel has said ahead of talks in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We can't speak out in favour of a European army, we can't publish a joint paper... and then say that we aren't prepared to hold any discussions at all when there are joint projects and partners depend on us", Merkel said at a joint press conference with Macron in Paris.

France and Britain are aggrieved that German rules, notably a ban on arms sales to Saudi Arabia due to its involvement in the devastating war in Yemen, affect joint projects and their own exports of weapons made with German parts.

Germany would discuss the issue with its European partners â€œand we will also have these discussions among ourselves within government,â€ Merkel said.