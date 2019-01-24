Get Ahead of the Curve with Dubai's Top Tech Events

The five top cross-industry technology exhibitions for techsperts (Shutterstock)

Dubai is committed to innovation, with rapid infrastructural growth and state-of-the-art facilities, and has positioned itself as an incubator of possibility. With a future first vision, the city frequently hosts world-class conferences and events on technological growth that touch upon multiple trades and markets. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast who wants to stay ahead of the curve, or part of an industry where technology is the name of the game, here are the top events to look out for in 2019:

Organic and Printed Electronics

For anyone involved in the Organic and Printed Electronics field, OPE-MENA is your conference. A leading communications event for the industry, this conference attracts stakeholders and decision makers from across the Middle East, North Africa and more. Register to unlock up to 17 expert-led lectures on pertinent subjects, like manufacturing technology, Internet of Things and solar panels. It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet peers from across the world, while getting information on the latest advancements in the field. From CEOs to IT staff, marketing managers to investors, the OPE-MENA is a necessary date to add to your calendars.

Who: CEOs, Investors, Healthcare Practitioners, Engineers, Media and Marketing Staff, IT Staff, Students

When: 29-30 January

Where: Grand Hyatt Dubai

More info

Data and Next-Gen

Whether you’re a big time corporation or a startup, Oracle OpenWorld Middle East is a must-attend for all. This two-day technology exhibition is dedicated to using the insights and data of today to help make smarter decisions tomorrow. This exhibition stresses the importance of data-driven cultures and introduces stakeholders and decision-makers to next-gen infrastructure, solutions and technologies that will help businesses not only stay in the running, but also well ahead of it. Expect talks by experts on critical subjects like ‘The Changing Workforce’ and ‘Evolving Customers’, learn about artificial intelligence and cloud systems, and see showcases by international vendors. Attendance is free but you must register in advance.

Who: Innovators, Technologists, Developers, Business Owners, Start-Ups

When: 11-12 February

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

More info

Startups and Innovation

In just seven years, STEP has mushroomed into the Middle East’s largest tech experiential festival. This four-conference affair invites startups, investors, tech-experts and marketing teams to learn about the latest developments in technologies, gain invaluable insights from industry leaders and meet stakeholders in a unique networking setting. STEP focuses on four factors: establishing and expanding startups (STEP Start), harnessing digital marketing and content for growth (STEP Digital), exploring the future of transport and autonomous technology (STEP X), and assembling the whole gamut of digital finance and banking (STEP Money). Prepare to meet an impressive collection of innovators across diverse industries as the event attracts over 6,000 people, more than 250 startups and over 1,000 entrepreneurs.

Who: Start-Ups, Investors, Founders, CMOs, Marketing Teams, Digital Experts, IT Teams, Banking Officials

When: 13-14 February

Where: Dubai Internet City

More info

Internet of Things (IoT)

The Internet of Things is an exhibition that addresses the major digital transformation that’s reinventing the world and products around us. This cross-industry C-level event focuses on the fundamentals of operating sustainable businesses during this sweeping change and harnessing its innovative spirit to foster growth. The exhibition’s jam-packed schedule features lectures on IoT-generated business models, impacts on a business’ bottom line and similar topics that recognise the need for companies to adjust to the digital revolution. Attending this conference puts you at the forefront of what is anticipated to be a multi-billion dollar market in the Middle East alone. Expect talks, invaluable insights and more.

Who: C-Suite executives across industries

When: 20-21 February

Where: Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa

More info

Regional Innovation

Every year, the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University organises the highly-anticipated Innovation Arabia, a scientific and professional development conference that shares key research and success stories. Learn about advances in technology made by the students of today and the leaders of tomorrow, as they share collaborative projects and best practices. Along with its commitment to innovation, this conference promotes university-industry links between government and private organisations involved with smart learning, health and environment, artificial intelligence and more. This conference introduces business stakeholders with future-focused innovators and celebrates the ingenuity of the region’s scholars.

Who: Students, Private and Public Sector Decision Makers, Investors

When: 25-27 February

Where: Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre

More info