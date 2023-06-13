Get your UAE business license in 45 minutes

ALBAWABA – Entrepreneurs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can get their UAE business license in just 45 minutes from the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone), the world’s first publishing free zone, Emirati news agency, WAM, reported Tuesday.

The free zone offers a wide range licenses for 1,500 business activities to choose from. But if you’re in the publishing or other related business, you can get your UAE business license in less than an hour.

Your UAE business license will cost you AED14,500 at the publishing city free zone.

The publishing city free zone announced a discounted limited-time package to facilitate registration of aspiring entrepreneurs. It provides those in the sector with the opportunity to join the largest publishing ecosystem in the region.

This package also includes the processing of essential documents such as Memorandum of Association (MOA), free zone lease agreements, share certificates, incorporation certificates and business activity certificates.

Additionally, it covers administrative processes such as e-channel registration, establishment card issuance and UAE residency in less than five days, as well as Emirates ID typing.