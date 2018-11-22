Get Yourself a Playstation Plus This Black Friday for Just $39.99

PlayStation Plus provides you with access to online multiplayer across all supported games, and also gives you exclusive offers and discounts from the PlayStation Store. (TechRadar)

You can now pick up a year of PlayStation Plus membership for just $39.99 this Black Friday.

This Black Friday deal is being offered at Amazon, and represents a saving of $20 on the usual 12 month membership price.

If you become a PlayStation Plus member you will get a selection of free games every month as well - which makes this Black Friday deal all the more appealing.