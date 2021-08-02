Global Cellular IoT Subscribers Soar 12 Percent in 2020

A new report from the IoT market research, firm Berg Insight, says that the global number of cellular IoT subscribers grew by 12% during 2020 to hit 1.74 billion.
Vodafone ranked first among the Western operators and fourth overall with 118 million connections, followed by AT&T with 81 million in fifth place. Verizon, Deutsche Telekom and Telefónica had in the range 26–48 million cellular IoT connections. Orange and Telenor were the last players in the top ten with about 18 million and 17 million connections respectively. Apart from Deutsche Telekom, year-on-year growth rates for the mentioned Western operators were in the span 8–22%.
IoT connectivity services account for around 1% of total revenues for most operator groups. Berg Insight’s analysis of the IoT business KPIs released by mobile operators in different parts of the world suggests that global IoT connectivity revenues increased by around 6% during 2020, while the monthly APRU dropped by 16%.
