Global companies want to employ refugees in Europe

ALBAWABA - Victims of war and disaster-stricken areas flee to safe havens, but upon arrival, a new crisis arises: the financial and employment crisis. Recently, global companies have launched a campaign to employ refugees to support them in Europe.

Amazon has pledged to hire at least 5,000 refugees across Europe over the next three years as part of a new campaign by dozens of companies to help people fleeing from wars in Ukraine and other crisis-stricken areas.

Amazon, which employs over 200,000 people across Europe, is working to increase support, guidance, and training for refugees. New staff will be helped to learn local languages through technology and local communications, to overcome the challenges of integrating displaced people into society.

The company also plans to provide IT training for 10,000 Ukrainians worldwide through its Amazon Web Services division.

The European initiative follows a previous commitment launched in September in the United States to hire 5,000 refugees by the end of next year.

Hilton, Marriott, ISS, and Starbucks have also announced that they will hire over 13,000 refugees, and recruitment agencies have announced assistance for around 152,000 refugees in finding work.