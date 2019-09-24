Global Payment Services Inaugurates New HQ in Bahrain

With the opening of new headquarters of Global Payment Services (GPS), Bahrain has reinforced its position as a banking hub by offering payment system to local, regional and international financial institutions.





Yousif Ali Mirza, Chairman, GPS in his welcome speech during a ceremony said GPS raised the bar in payment system and now offers world-class, secure and seamless payment gateway to clients worldwide.

The opening ceremony was held under the patronage of Rasheed Al Maraj, the Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain at the GPS Headquarters in Seef on Sunday.

“Today marks the start of a new step into the future for GPS as we celebrate the official opening of our new headquarters in this thriving commercially and business buzzling Seef District. The establishment of this headquarters is testament to our commitment to continue to ride the wave and place our mark on the evolution and acceleration of digital and technology driven way of life around us. In Bahrain in particular, we are seeing immense emphasis and push to converge and enable technology driven economy and infrastructure creating a business-friendly work environment,” Mirza said, adding that the initiatives primarily related to the banking and financial industry, including the GPS, are part of this rapidly evolving fintech evolution.

“We started 15 years ago and today whilst it sounded as an idea at the beginning, we are seeing our dream come true putting this remarkable building into real operation with very practical working spaces for our skilled staff and secured and advanced technology serving the needs of our clients.”

“The investment we made in our infrastructure and all related systems, over the years, they simply allow us to fulfill our vision of – becoming a centre of excellent for processing electronic payments – which we truly believe will have a long-lasting positive impact on our clients’ business and aspiration for growth and prosperity,” he added.

“The story of GPS began in 2004, Licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as an Ancillary Service Provider with focus on electronic payment processing. GPS started full-scale operations by end of 2006 and today we are very proud that GPS, a Bahraini nurtured Company, is processing for 16 key Financial Institutions in Bahrain and abroad,” Ali Arab, General Manager, Global Payment Services, said.

“We have continued to expand our local presence and in strategic markets, developing strategic alliances and introducing new payment services. Today, we have been leading innovation in our sector with our clients to meet industry standards and clients’ expectations, by introducing new innovative payment solutions,” he added.

“In addition to the current services that we currently provide to our clients, we have recently enabled our clients to launch or in the pipeline to be launched, such as multi-currency prepaid card, payroll card, instant card issuance, smart point-of-sale, contactless cards, tokenization to secure mobile payments, 3D secure to secure online payments and fraud management system to combat fraud in general,” he explained.

By Nayla Barakat