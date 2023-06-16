On-the-Go mode in Google meet facilitates safe participation in video calls

ALBAWABA - The new mode automatically transforms the app interface into a simplified version with larger buttons, making it easier for users to participate in conversations while focusing on walking.

Once activated, users transition from audio and video participation to audio-only participation. The user's phone camera is automatically turned off, and the user interface enlarges its buttons. These larger buttons allow for easy control of participation in discussions by raising and lowering the hand, along with a dedicated button to mute the phone's microphone and control the audio output through the phone's speaker or headset. There is also a button to end the conversation.

Additionally, the new mode provides a "Turn off On-the-Go" button to revert back to the traditional user interface for non-mobile participation.

Regarding the availability of this feature, the report did not disclose an expected release date for the general user base, but it is anticipated to arrive in the upcoming update of the app. It is worth noting that Google has introduced a range of new features powered by artificial intelligence in its Meet service, including creating custom backgrounds through text prompts, generating meeting summaries, and integrating with the AI assistant called "Duet AI" in its Workspace suite of productivity apps. Duet AI utilizes generative AI to assist users with writing, organizing, image production, and streamlining workflows.