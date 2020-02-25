  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gold Price Soars 2.5 Percent, Reaches 7-Year High

Gold Price Soars 2.5 Percent, Reaches 7-Year High

Published February 25th, 2020 - 06:56 GMT
Gold Price Soars 2.5 Percent, Reaches 7-Year High
Goldman has predicted that gold is headed towards $1,750/oz. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The coronavirus outbreak is likely to send it higher.

Gold prices surged more than 2.5 per cent to $1,688 on Monday evening, hitting over seven-year highs as investors rushed to safe haven buying. 

Goldman has predicted that gold is headed towards $1,750/oz while Citi has said it could reach $2,000/oz within the next 12 to 24 months.

"The (Covid-19 coronavirus) virus outbreak is likely to send it higher as it is difficult to see what at this stage can halt or pause the rally perhaps apart from its own success," said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank.

Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial, said dips in the yellow metal to $1,665 and $1,643 can be considered as buying opportunities. "On the upside, $1,700 will act as a psychological resistance. UAE 24K Gold rate is expected to trade in the range of Dh198 to Dh205 in the near term," he said.

Coronavirus Ravages the GCC Stock Market, Investors Losing Millions of Dollars
Are Asian Currencies Immune to the Coronavirus?

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2020 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...