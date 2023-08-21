Gold prices in Doha Today Monday 20 August 2023

  1. Home
Published August 21st, 2023 - 06:26 GMT
Gold prices in Qatar Today Monday 20 August 2023
Gold jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Doha, Qatar, opened at QR 6,868.68 per ounce today, Monday, August 20, 09:02 a.m., according to Qatar-goldprice.com, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.

24-karat gold rates in Doha on Monday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 220.83   at 09:32 a.m. today, Monday.

22-karat gold prices in Qatar on Monday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 202.43 early today.

21-karat gold prices in the Emirate of Qatar on Monday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 193.23 with the start of business today, Monday.

18-karat gold rates in Qatar on Monday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 165.63 on Monday.

14-karat gold rates in Qatar on Monday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 128.82   on Monday.

International gold prices on Monday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 6880.21 ($1889.52) today as reported by Goldprice.org.

