Gold prices in Doha Today Tuesday 25 July 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Doha, Qatar, opened at a selling price of QR 7,134.40 per ounce today, Tuesday, July 25, at 08:32 a.m., according to Qatar-goldprice.com, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.

24-karat gold rates in Qatar on Tuesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 229.38 today, Tuesday, with the start of business.

22-karat gold prices in Doha on Tuesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 210.26 today.

21-karat gold prices in Qatar on Tuesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 200.70.

18-karat gold rates in the Emirate of Qatar on Tuesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 172.03 early today, Tuesday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirate of Qatar on Tuesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 133.80 early today, Tuesday.

International gold prices on Tuesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 7144.26 ($1,962.44) early today as reported by Goldprice.org.