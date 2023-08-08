  1. Home
Published August 8th, 2023 - 07:29 GMT
Gold prices in Doha Today Tuesday 8 August 2023
Gold jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Doha, Qatar, opened at a selling price of QR 7,032.48 per ounce today, Tuesday, August 8, at 10:02 a.m., according to Qatar-goldprice.com, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.

24-karat gold rates in Qatar on Tuesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 226.10 today, Tuesday, with the start of business.

22-karat gold prices in Doha on Tuesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 207.26 today.

21-karat gold prices in Qatar on Tuesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 197.84.

18-karat gold rates in the Emirate of Qatar on Tuesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 169.58 early today, Tuesday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirate of Qatar on Tuesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 131.89 early today, Tuesday.

International gold prices on Tuesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 7042.35 ($1,934.18) early today as reported by Goldprice.org.

